Oct 21, 2020
I had the AEROMOTIVE 340LPH STEALTH FUEL PUMP - installed a few years ago on my 91 LX 5.0 and when you turn the key on the pump keeps running I think because they bypassed the fuel cutoff switch for some reason they could not get power from the fuel cutoff wire so they ran it straight to the fuse box. There is a small little black box resister looking thing in the trunk close to the inertia cut off switch. Isn't the fuel pump supposed to come on for a second and then shut off after you turn the key on?
I have no problems at all the car runs awesome.
The fuel pump just keeps running.
thanks.
 

The prime period is part of the ECM's logic, past the prime the ECM just needs to see a PIP signal to initiate the pump. PIP signal then passes through the TFI.

Not sure how you have yours wired up but I've had a ECU in the past constantly run the pump and it turned out to be leaking caps on the ECM's board which required a replace/repair of the ECM.

If the ECM is working correctly it would have to see voltage on pins 37 and 57 at the ECM and grounding pin 22 in order to kick the pump on
 
My car runs sweet lots of power no problems at all.
 
My car runs sweet lots of power no problems at all with the ecu . The pump just keeps running so weird.
 
Did they use the factory wiring / relay or did they drop in their own overlay? It sounds like the root cause could be what Boostedpimp suggested, or they've added another circuit where the pump relay is triggered by ignition-on.
 
