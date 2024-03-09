Afr to lean at 18 wot

Creomod
5 Year Member
-
- Sep 14, 2018
-
- 268
-
- 21
-
- 28
I went ahead and got my other mustang running. I replaced my fuel pump with a stock autozone one . I think I’m running fuel pressure at 38. I was running a bbk 110 fp but now with the autozone I’m running way to lean . So I read somewhere that increasing fuel pressure can be equivalent to a bigger fuel pump so how high can I go on my fuel pressure? I have 30 lb fuel injectors , gt 40 heads . Anyone have a link to that conversion chart? I can’t find it