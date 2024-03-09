Afr to lean at 18 wot

Creomod

Creomod

5 Year Member
Sep 14, 2018
268
21
28
San Antonio,Texas
#1
I went ahead and got my other mustang running. I replaced my fuel pump with a stock autozone one . I think I’m running fuel pressure at 38. I was running a bbk 110 fp but now with the autozone I’m running way to lean . So I read somewhere that increasing fuel pressure can be equivalent to a bigger fuel pump so how high can I go on my fuel pressure? I have 30 lb fuel injectors , gt 40 heads . Anyone have a link to that conversion chart? I can’t find it
 

#2
Thinking about it I’m not sure if I remember incorrectly. I’m not sure if increased fuel pressure to make up for injector size or increased fuel pressure to get closer to a bigger fuel pump. I just ordered a 155 from lmr but it’s gonna take days
 
