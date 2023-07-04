Which one is the fuel pump fuse link?

Creomod
Active Member
-
- Sep 14, 2018
-
- 217
-
- 19
-
- 28
Ok guys I got my car back together. Last time I had failed compression test due to broken spring but I’m still not “holding fuel pressure “ . Put key on heat fuel pump but gauge drops completely. Car turns on it just Dosent stay on on its own . I’d like to visually inspect that fuel fuse link but I don’t see 4 links to the yellow. I have 3. I’m looking for orange/blue I do see the 2 comming out the test connector but shouldn’t there be a fuse link somewhere on those wires? I also see a orange/blue wire but it goes to somewhere in the front of drivers side harness around the horn and it does run in towards the cab but I don’t think that’s the Orange/ blue wire I’m looking for .