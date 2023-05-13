Ive seen alot of post on the subject but didnt see one that looked like my issue.So i was driving for about 30 kilometers to the city for a car meet and parked.When i started the car later the battery lamp was on and the alternator gauge (original) didnt show anny signs of life! UNTIL some kilometers down and it spikes too 18 and keept it there until i came home.I open the hood and the alternator is super hot i can not touch it but the cables are normal.The next day i check obvious connectors for corrosion or cabel brakes but it looks good.I am new to fixing cars and i could use some help understanding the issue at hand.And please dummy explain too me