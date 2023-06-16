So I decided to throw on a 3g 130 amp sve alternator at the same time as my heads/cam job a month ago. I wired it up exactly as shown in the LMR video which I’ve learned was a mistake and that I shouldn’t have used both the bigger 4 gauge and the factory power wires with ring terminals on them.



The issue I’m having is that the voltage at the battery is 14.9 volts at idle which seems excessively high. I’ve tested the yellow/white voltage sensing wire resistance to the green wire at the solenoid and it ohms out to about 1 ohm. All grounds in the engine bay have been re done/ cleaned while I was doing the heads and cam job. All lights on the car flicker and pulse. I have a quarterhorse on the car and when datalogging with binary editor you can see the voltage spiking rapidly between like 14 and 14.6 which would explain the pulsing I assume.



My question to you all is, what diagnostic steps should I take next to rule out the alternator itself being bad and not just a bad voltage regulator? Any wiring tests I can do? I have since removed the factory power wires off of the alternator lug and taped them up and set them aside.