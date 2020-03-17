Anyone else have a copilot

I think they're a little easier to get off
9EA089B2-817A-469D-9477-9F5372DA1A45.jpeg


This girl rides anywhere the mustangs go. Anyone else have a pup that goes with?

or a cat if you’re into that lol
 
I inherited a cat that would stand on my lap with front paws on the wheel. He must have watched Toonces, the driving cat from SNL.
He was not back declawed, so it was not a daily driving event!
 
Although I do let her ride in the Mustang, I don’t have a picture of her in it.
Here’s our work setup though...
FA270116-62C3-4F46-84C0-80B39FC5CBCC.jpeg


And that’s a fine lookin Shepherd you got, OP.
 
Here is one out of my pack of 4 German Shepherds he is 6 months old and is pretty big weighing in at 80lbs hes the only one i have brought in the car with me.
turbo.jpg
 
She used to ride in my truck on any short trip. She’ll be 13 in a few weeks so getting in the truck is very difficult now, so she waits in the bay window and watches the world go by!
4FA2E058-59DD-4F80-90B9-37D13F959C0D.jpeg


A10FA3A2-F567-4860-99E5-92CD41552930.jpeg
 
This is the late, great Jack. He passed away last September at 17 years, 8 months old...before I got the fox body but he was our constant road trip companion in the 2014 GT. Still miss him a lot.. :(
9312B00B-C81E-486F-A47C-74F6F95224D5.jpeg

4AF1D3EE-625D-4B75-9515-09A2EABEF225.jpeg
 
If I were an officer, I’d sure as hell want a k9 with me.

Thank you. She’s one photogenic girl.

D48E0C36-AA5B-4ABC-9741-4F1982522724.jpeg

61C56BAB-F359-4AE9-998E-322CFB29FB33.jpeg

8467D18A-BB26-4386-9C69-CC5E7E73977A.jpeg


I can’t barely take her anywhere without her getting loved on.
 
Last pic..... perfectly content, not a care in the world! I’d like a day to feel that way. Lol
 
My oldest hates riding. I think it came from puppyhood. We bought her in Tn. and her first road trip was all the way back to SC. My other two like to ride but the youngest likes to bounce around. The middle "child" and affectionately referred to as "the princess" doesn't mind. Unfortunately for me she is usually riding shotgun after a romp through the woods, swamp, mud, etc,, and I have to go find her (she runs off and gets lost!). She hops right in with no prompting and straight to the passenger seat!

wetdog.jpg


Yes, right on my leather seats!!

Getting them all in a car together is like wrestling a room full of cats.

3dogs.JPG
 
She doesn’t care for riding on a seat, but loves riding in our van and in the back of the truck where she can stand. At 12 years old, she is starting to have a hard time with her hips and back legs though. Over the years she has been a very loyal friend and garage companion.

D1D6B3C2-A499-48AD-B879-D3D0E170A9E9.jpeg


EF02A1B5-FF66-4EF5-B9E0-8DF6C96B0EBD.jpeg


519C77D0-165B-4EE2-9B68-1483122EA0CC.jpeg


BFB6BE4F-C79B-40F9-B6DE-5D95EA944E5A.jpeg


3A49C27A-44DC-4A29-AC3A-42A5AD9EE1B8.jpeg
 
Sucks when they get old. My oldest shephard is 10 and shes lost all feeling in her back legs. Its hard to do anything about her because she is still a puppy at heart. Good luck with her!
 
Had a white shepherd way back in the 90s. He only lived 10 years but was my ride or die. it about killed me when he passed. I've had a number of dogs since then but have lost them under different circumstances. Now that I'm single I've gotten myself another dog, but he's an All-American mongrel of some sort or another. Picked him up from the local pound about a year ago. He's pretty smart but has a good case of separation anxiety when I leave and he's not expecting it. And he's not had a chance to ride in the Mustangs yet, but then again the Cobra is pretty loud so I don't want to subject him to that. My friends and family send me links to white shepherds from time to time thinking I need to get another to keep Neo company....

IMG_20191008_162333.jpg
IMG_20191214_165633.jpg
IMG_20200316_175507.jpg
 
Our latest temp co-pilot...this is Lady, a foster we're taking care of for a couple of weeks to help get her out of the kennel and recover from kennel cough before she goes to her forever home.

IMG-7261.JPG

This was her way of saying "no, I don't want to go for a walk right now"..
IMG-7238.JPG
 
Thats awesome! I don’t know how I’d give them up though! I’d end up keeping them all.
 
This one in particular I think will be tough because she's so sweet and so easy going. In December we fostered two puppies, brothers that were six weeks old. They were very cute and a lot of fun but holy crap we were exhausted after a week.

IMG-3603.jpg
18758B8C-ED12-4213-BDDC-93D798A7D8F4.JPG

We like the idea of helping with foster dogs because it helps get them out of kennels/shelters. It's even more doable given that my wife and I are both teleworking full time at the moment. We'd like to eventually adopt another dog or two but for now, I think we'll stick with fostering as often as we can.
 
