Anyone else have a copilot

Had a white shepherd way back in the 90s. He only lived 10 years but was my ride or die. it about killed me when he passed. I've had a number of dogs since then but have lost them under different circumstances. Now that I'm single I've gotten myself another dog, but he's an All-American mongrel of some sort or another. Picked him up from the local pound about a year ago. He's pretty smart but has a good case of separation anxiety when I leave and he's not expecting it. And he's not had a chance to ride in the Mustangs yet, but then again the Cobra is pretty loud so I don't want to subject him to that. My friends and family send me links to white shepherds from time to time thinking I need to get another to keep Neo company....