Anyone else have a copilot

Damn. Look at the size of his paws. He’s gonna be a big boy when he’s full grown. Beautiful dog. Good luck with him.
If I were an officer, I’d sure as hell want a k9 with me.Although I do let her ride in the Mustang, I don’t have a picture of her in it.
Here’s our work setup though...
And that’s a fine lookin Shepherd you got, OP.
Thank you. She’s one photogenic girl.
I can’t barely take her anywhere without her getting loved on.
Sucks when they get old. My oldest shephard is 10 and shes lost all feeling in her back legs. Its hard to do anything about her because she is still a puppy at heart. Good luck with her!She doesn’t care for riding on a seat, but loves riding in our van and in the back of the truck where she can stand. At 12 years old, she is starting to have a hard time with her hips and back legs though. Over the years she has been a very loyal friend and garage companion.
Thats awesome! I don’t know how I’d give them up though! I’d end up keeping them all.Our latest temp co-pilot...this is Lady, a foster we're taking care of for a couple of weeks to help get her out of the kennel and recover from kennel cough before she goes to her forever home.
This was her way of saying "no, I don't want to go for a walk right now"..
This one in particular I think will be tough because she's so sweet and so easy going. In December we fostered two puppies, brothers that were six weeks old. They were very cute and a lot of fun but holy crap we were exhausted after a week.