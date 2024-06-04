Fox Anyone need connectors off the engine control wiring harness?

evintho

evintho

Dirt-Old 20+Year Member
Nov 12, 2003
622
205
73
Santa Rosa, CA.
#1
Probably the wrong forum but, I'll just throw this out there.
I'm getting ready to toss this engine control harness from a '93 5.0. Before I do, I wanted to see if anyone needs any connectors. I know people are always looking for a specific connector. A couple of $$ plus shipping is all I'll ask. If anyone needs anything LMK. Or, if the mods want to delete or move this thread.......that's OK too.

wiring harness 2.JPG
 

