evintho
10 Year Member
-
- Nov 12, 2003
-
- 587
-
- 180
-
- 73
OK, the snowflakes are a bit much. Pretty distracting!
With that being said.......I need to replace the entire ECU wiring harness. '93 5.0. The 30 year old original just isn't cutting it! I need to replace virtually every wire and connector off the 60 pin connector. Painless is quality and I found this over at Summit but it just doesn't look like everything is there. For instance, I don't see any connectors for the two 10 pin connectors, and those are crucial. I don't need any EGR or TAD/TAB connectors as those components have been deleted. Also, I believe the O2 harness is separate.
Is this what I need? What about a 10 pin harness?? Any help is appreciated!
With that being said.......I need to replace the entire ECU wiring harness. '93 5.0. The 30 year old original just isn't cutting it! I need to replace virtually every wire and connector off the 60 pin connector. Painless is quality and I found this over at Summit but it just doesn't look like everything is there. For instance, I don't see any connectors for the two 10 pin connectors, and those are crucial. I don't need any EGR or TAD/TAB connectors as those components have been deleted. Also, I believe the O2 harness is separate.
Is this what I need? What about a 10 pin harness?? Any help is appreciated!