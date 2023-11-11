At takeoff unless I put my foot in it I'm in 3rd gear before I hit 30MPH and is bogging down, no hesitation though. This car has been sitting for the last 12ish years. Major issues have been dealt with and the car generally runs great. Car idles fine.

At WOT shifts fine and timely with power with no issues in the higher RPMs.



I checked the voltage on the TPS and no matter how I adjust it won't go below 1.35V without some modifications to allow more adjustment.



I didn't open the throttle to check the upper range. I drilled out the hole to see if I could get some additional adjustment and got down to 1.22-23. Is this an indication of a bad TPS? Timing was checked and set at 10. IAC was disconnected to set the base RPM.



If it's a bad TPS can this cause the early shift and bogging....when not at or near WOT.



If not any suggestions? Drivetrain Issue, TV Pressure, loose cable?