evintho
- Nov 12, 2003
I have a front seal leak (just a drip really) on my newly rebuilt '93 5.0. Question: Am I missing dowel pins that need to align the timing cover so the crank is centered in the TC bore?
This pic is from teardown and I don't remember any dowel pins.
This is after I pulled the balancer to try to address the leak.
