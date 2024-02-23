Engine Are dowel pins needed to align a front timing cover?

evintho

evintho

Dirt-Old 20+Year Member
Nov 12, 2003
598
183
73
Santa Rosa, CA.
#1
I have a front seal leak (just a drip really) on my newly rebuilt '93 5.0. Question: Am I missing dowel pins that need to align the timing cover so the crank is centered in the TC bore?
This pic is from teardown and I don't remember any dowel pins.

P1010015.JPG


This is after I pulled the balancer to try to address the leak.

tc2.JPG
 

