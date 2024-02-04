Engine Timing cover installation

I pulled the water pump and timing cover to fix a coolant and oil leak. I put in a one piece pan gasket a couple years ago and when I pulled the timing cover, the lower piece of the pan gas came out with it. I knew it would when I pulled the cover. My question is does anybody have any tips when I reinstall the cover to make sure it seals? Should I try to reuse the piece of the pan gasket that came out or use the piece that came with the gasket kit? Anybody ever tried this with the one piece pan gasket? This motor is probably coming out next year for a refresh so just trying to get it sealed up for this summer.
 

