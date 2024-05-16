ATS brake conversion question

so, I've been reading on the ATS cadillac swap some but have a question.



I have a 95 GT w/abs and stock brake system. I have 95 taurus SHO rear calipers and 99-04 pbr front calipers all ready to go on my car. I grabbed the soft lines with the pbr calipers as well when I was at the u-pull.



then I stumbled on the youtube video of the guy doing the ATS conversion....and then doing the XTS conversion lol.



was back out at the u-pull and there was an ATS there but it only had the driver side caliper left. I grabbed it and its soft line for $20. I have found a passenger side caliper online for $50 but it does not have the soft line with it.



I looked at the caliper mounting point on the pbr caliper and the ats caliper and they both look extremely similar. do I need to find a passenger ats soft line or has anyone used the stock 99-04 gt softlines on the ats calipers??