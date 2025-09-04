SN95 Hydroboost in a Fox | Brake lines

Hey y'all,
found an sn95 hydroboost unit with MC in my local boneyard for about 50 bucks. Got it back, drilled 2 holes and threw it right in my 93. I've setup HB units before on my truck and Bronco, so I get the hydraulic part.

My mustang has 3 brake lines that I can see. Two from the prop-valve and one comes up by the fuel hoses. I think 2 are for the fronts and one runs to the rear.
My master cylinder (99-04) has 4 ports, 2 on the side, 2 on the bottom. Which ports do the brake lines thread into the MC? Is there any specific order?

TIA,
Parker

