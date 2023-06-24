88gt swap into 1993 4 cylinder

I have a 1988 gt donar mustang that I want to take the motor and transmission out of and swap into my 1993 mustang 4 cylinder. The donar car runs and drives but is rusted at the frame and strut towers beond repair. I am confident I know everything about the mehcanical side of the swap however the wiring is confusing. I want to work with what I have and not spend money on a new computer/harness. It looks like I need a 1993 v8 engine harness but I dont want to convert it all to mass air because then I would need a new computer and I don't have the funds for that. All that being said how do I make the 1988 speed denisty motor work with the 1993 mass air harness without changing the computer or converting the 88 harness to mass air.