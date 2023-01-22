Automatic Transmission questions

J

JFlagg

New Member
Dec 13, 2022
2
0
1
49
Chico, CA
I have a C4 that I am thinking has issues. First the neutral safety switch. there is a specific place i have to put the shifter handle in to get it to work. is this a problem with the switch and just replace? or is this a handle issue where if i replace the lower part of the shifter this will improve making sure the handle is in the right place? there seems to be a lot of side to side movement in the handle? Is there specific bushings or spacings for this part? anyone have any pictures of what is normal side to side movement?
 

