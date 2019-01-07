Hey guys I wanted to share with you my next project. I wasn't actively looking for a car since I sold my vert about 2 years ago as I was planning on moving out of state and really didn't want to bring the car with me. Well long story short I ended up finding a new job and buying another house but the car was gone. So last Saturday my buddy (works in a body shop) was browsing on facebook Marketplace for his next project and he came across a 89GT 5spd 51k Miles hit in the front. the Car was posted for about 6 hours we messaged the guy and said he's had about 200 calls/messages for the car and he was getting frustrated so we told him we would be there Sunday morning at 10am, so we get there to check the car out it's a Bone stock down to the original spark plug wires 89 GT with some front end damage. this car is clean, it's rare to see a foxbody in Rochester NY in this sorta shape rust wise. The damage is not too bad, I've fixed worse in my garage it will need a pass side fender, hood, inner fender, core support and a few odds and ends luckily there is no frame damage, and the interior could also use a good cleaning from sitting for over 2 years.My plans for the car is to keep it pretty stock except the common mods and just drive it in the spring/summer. it will probably need paint as it's pretty faded and some moldings will have to be replaced So I got my work cut out this winter to get it all squared away before April.Here are a few pics. (hopefully they come up if not i'll host elsewhere)