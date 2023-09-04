Bad water pump

Creomod
- Sep 14, 2018
- 223
- 20
- 28
Just wanting opinions my car overheating/running hot coolant dissapering my car sounds like it’s sputtering,no water out weep hole,but it’s disappearing so is it possible waterpump not working and getting hot pressureizing and comming out into overflow tank and out because that’s what seems to be happening. I burped system(new radiator sve,thermostat,running stock fan and new clutch and fan shroud) when I burped system kept getting big bubbles that didn’t stop. How can I tell if waterpump went out? Does make a wirrly sound but that happend yesterday when I put new fan clutch lmr so thinking that’s normal but sounds ugly