Overheating / Water pump ?

cuhud
Member
-
- Jan 15, 2020
-
- 10
-
- 2
-
- 13
So, I'm probably answering my own question but wanted to see if anyone else has an opinion on it.
Aftermarket temp gauge / Duel fan / SVE radiator
Car runs around 210-220 but I thought was due to the underdrive pulleys so I replaced them with the originals and nothing changed.
So yesterday I started my car, opened up my radiator and got it up to temp and I noticed a couple things.
1. The thermostat did open at 190 degrees, so it looks like the temp gauge is reading accurate
2. Looks like glitter or metal flakes in my coolant / I flushed the coolant about 2 years ago so the flakes are new
3. No circulation once the thermostat opened up
4. The water pump doesn't have any play in the shaft or leaking from the weep holes
