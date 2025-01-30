BBK 351w headers

The clutch fork on the SN95 5.0 cars is clocked at a different angle, which makes Foxbody long tubes incompatible if you run the stock transmission and bell housing. There are a couple of options, none of which will sound good ($$$) since you already have the parts.



1) Modify the BBK headers you already have. You could go old school with a hammer on the primaries until they clear, or take it to a fabricator who can cut out sections and re-route them back to the collector.

2) Switch to shorty headers, if you can find them. The problem is that I think Hooker just discontinued the best fitting option several years ago.

3) Change to a different transmission and bell housing. Depending on your 351 and how you drive, a T5 may not last long behind it.



Good luck! Please let us know what path you go with and how well it works. After working on a couple 351 swaps, I'm always interested in hearing about how others pull it off. It's not super complicated, but there are some details like the exhaust that can really hang up the progress.