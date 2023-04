Well its been a minute since I started this project but I think I finally have all the pieces to put it together. Ended up ordering some parts and out of them this is what will make up the CAI :(1) 3.5" x 3" silicone 60 degree elbow - throttle body to 3.5" aluminum tube(1) 12" x 3.5" piece of aluminum tubing - goes between the 60 deg elbow and the MAF coupler(1) 3.5" silicone coupler - aluminum tube to MAF(1) 4" x 3.5" silicone coupler - 3.5" inner fender pipe to 4" adapter on MAFAll of which have delivered except the 4" x 3.5" coupler which should be here today. I also went to the parts store and got the following:(1) 3.5" hose clamp - throttle body to 60 deg elbow(3) 4" hose clamps - 60 deg elbow to aluminum tube, aluminum tube to MAF outlet, and 3.5" inner fender pipe to 3.5" side of 4" x 3.5" coupler(1) 4-1/2" hose clamp - 4" side of 3.5" x 4" coupler to 4" adapter on inlet of MAFWhere I ended up with a couple extra parts is I forgot how I got the 2001 Mustang GT MAF in the BBK CAI kit back in 2007ish. I had to order an adapter for the inlet of the MAF due to it being a flat four bolt flange as they bolt directly to the stock air box. What I ended up using was a tapered adapter that was 3" on the inlet side and then matched the opening on the MAF which is right at 3.5". Looks like this:The blue BBK silicone coupler was a 3.5" and it fit the inner fender pipe but I had to slide it all the way up to the flange on the silver adapter and tighten the hose clamp. Looking back on this it was not a good solution but it worked at the time as my tuner said the Pro-M bullet was running out of room and I need to switch to an 80mm or 90mm MAF so this is what I did to make what I had work. Got the car retuned and gained hp and torque across the board on the 306 so I was happy.The 4" adapter for the inlet of the MAF was in my stash of parts and the only reason I think I have this is from a buddy that got out of the Mustang game and just gave me all the crap he did not sell with his cars. Its a plastic injection mold piece but all I can seem to find now are metal like this one:So a side by side comparison of the metal one I had in the car and the 4" one shows that the old one was a problem:The 4" adapter is a fat 1/16" larger all the way around than the opening on the inlet side of the MAF. The sampling tube opening is super close to that hard edge so I wanted to knock that down and reduce the turbulence.I bolted it up and scribed a line around the inside of the adapter onto the MAF. Removed the adapter and took a round rasp and knocked the edge off and laid it back just a little. I then used a find round file and cleaned up the rough in and followed that with 400 and 600 grit wet sand paper. Here is the before and after shots (left one is my spare and the right one is the one going in the car):Square edge:Rounded off edge:I ended up using an exacto knife and trimmed the gasket in the ID of the adapter/MAF combo as there was a bulge right in front of where the air enters the sampling tube.Will post up what the final assembly looks like later today or tomorrow depending on when the 4" x 3.5" coupler gets here....