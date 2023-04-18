So many years ago I bought a BBK cold air induction kit (CAI) in chrome and it has hung around on the car since then.
At that time it was bought and installed the car a 75mm Pro-M Bullet MAF so the kit worked pretty well. Several years down the road I sold the Pro-M and 24 lb/hr injectors and installed a 80mm MAF off of a 2001 Mustang GT and 42 lb/hr injectors. To do this I had to get a flange adapter for the upstream side of the 80mm MAF so I could couple the elbow that goes into the inner fender to it. Works well and the ID's matched up really well. However, to get the 3" tube between the MAF and the throttle body to seal at the MAF it needed a ring of one of the smaller ID silicone couplers on the tube and then slide a larger ID coupler over that so it would fit the 80mm MAF. The 3" tube has a 60 degree bend in it (you can see it in the picture above) and the alignment is total crap with the throttle body and the tube can just about fit into the ID of the throttle body. I swore that when the 331 went in the car I would address this and now that is happening.
I ordered a straight piece of 3.5" tube, two 3.5" silicone couplers, and one 3.5" to 3" 60 silicone reducer. Getting rid of the blue couplers and making the CAI all 3.5" up to the throttle body. Hoping to get this knocked out this week but work and helping a buddy out this weekend at his lake property will most likely take up most of my time.
This is what the current setup looks like in the car (this was when the 331 went in the car and it hasn't changed):
