Beeping from dash

horse sence

horse sence

15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
10,724
6,040
233
Wile Coyote's stunt double
#1
Ok ,my Red 2005 just started making this beep from some where inside the dash ,i kind of think it is inside the AC vent ,i had this car almost completely apart and there is nothing there that could make this sound . A few think it is a tracker but i dont know when it could have been placed there unless it was at the Ford garage ,tire shop or smog shop .
It stopped about an hour ago ,but it would sound with everything turned off and key out of the car https://m.facebook.com/story.php?st...Zj3LQ5xkul&id=100011163619813&mibextid=2JQ9oc
 

