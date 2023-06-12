Belt Routing AC /Smog Pump /Power Steering Delete

93gtmustang

93gtmustang

5 Year Member
Oct 21, 2006
381
13
29
I currently have the green diagram in the link.
I eventually want a manual rack. So the power steering will be gone. I saw the short belt configuration here on Stangnet.

86-93 Mustang 5.0 Belt Routing Diagrams

It's a FAQ so here's a sample of what's possible. I chose not to quote belt lengths because of variations between belt manufacturers and the installation of underdrive pulleys in some cases:
stangnet.com stangnet.com
Have to get a standard rotation water pump which is no big deal. Or I could use the LMR green diagram. Then I would need a delete pulley where the power steering is, which is up top like the green diagram. Where could I get delete pulley and which one?
Which is the best routing path? I have BBK underdrive pulleys on the Alternator, Crank, and Water Pump. So not sure what size belt I would need for either application.
Thanks!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BigSlappy
Belt for A/C and smog delete
Replies
2
Views
311
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
S
belt is rubbing on bolt between crankshaft pulley and power steering pump
Replies
1
Views
342
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
PSKSAM2
P
AnthonyA1234
Cobra style UD pulleys and smog delete
Replies
11
Views
720
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
L
Fox body 2.3 power steering delete
Replies
2
Views
745
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
junkyardwarrior
J
M
Will New Water Pump be immediately damaged if Power Steering Pulley is a little tough to rotate?
Replies
61
Views
3K
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu