colehelm
New Member
-
- Jun 25, 2024
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
first post on here, ive been looking around and cant find thr exact answer i need on a recent thread, im looking for thr best rear control arms (upper and lower) for my 1992 lx. i will be taking this car to the strip and will occasionally do street racing, and also city drive the car (bumpy and curvy roads) when weather is permitting. i have quad shocks and 235 tires if that matters. im only looking to spend 500 in total for both, my set up isnt too crazy on my car, only around 325 hp, and 3.55 gears, thank you for any help