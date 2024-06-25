best rear control arms?

C

colehelm

New Member
Jun 25, 2024
1
0
0
kansas city
#1
first post on here, ive been looking around and cant find thr exact answer i need on a recent thread, im looking for thr best rear control arms (upper and lower) for my 1992 lx. i will be taking this car to the strip and will occasionally do street racing, and also city drive the car (bumpy and curvy roads) when weather is permitting. i have quad shocks and 235 tires if that matters. im only looking to spend 500 in total for both, my set up isnt too crazy on my car, only around 325 hp, and 3.55 gears, thank you for any help
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mhalc1
Suspension Foxbody ride height change after installing new control arms
Replies
36
Views
5K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mhalc1
Mhalc1
gearhead77
Wheels-Tires Quad shock quandry
Replies
13
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Jarhead67
J
DeathProof88
Progress Thread 88 GT roller build.... for 10 years
Replies
39
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
D
TE37's 17x8.5 Fronts, 17x9.5 Rears and Suspension Questions
Replies
4
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
DHatton
D
vristang
Team-Z Setup in 1990 Mustang GT
Replies
14
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
bird_dog0347
bird_dog0347
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu