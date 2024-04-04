dqureshi06
Mar 25, 2024
I recently got a 1989 mustang that is a survivor and does not have any rust on the chassis or anywhere else. I live in Virginia and it isn't snowing anymore so the roads are clean of salt, but I'm still afraid of the car getting rusty. I don't have a garage for it; I will store it in a public garage once winter is approaching but its gonna be in the open while I'm driving it during spring/summer. Should I get it coated at a bodyshop? What are the best measures I can take to rustproof it?