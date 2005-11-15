Bigger injectors, hot start issues....

CManT1914 said: Well my negative battery cable used to get hot, and for a while it would start smoking when it had a hard time starting. It was loosely connected though, and once I tightened it, it stopped doing it. I don't know if it still gets hot, what would this be a symptom of? More loose wiring? Click to expand...

Can simply be a bad cable. The resistance in cables goes up with heat. So when you mentioned hot-start issues, that was one thing that came to mind. Adding an additional ground is a great idea. I need to do it to the 94 myself. You cant have too much grounding, and it is nice if one of the others starts going south (we only have one decent one).If it is really consistant in the hot-start crappola, get it hot at home and in a situation where you normally would have starting issues. Put a jumper cable from the battery neg cable to motor (be all careful about sparks and all that stuff that is in the beginning of your manual). If it starts like a champ, that suggests you have an insufficient ground.You can do the same thing to parallel any power cable (works for positive too). I do that to find resistive or insufficient pathways.Good luck Chris.