Bigger injectors, hot start issues....

CManT1914
New Member
-
- Feb 5, 2004
-
- 3,172
-
- 2
-
- 0
Guys with bigger injectors, I have hot start issues. But I don't know if it's from the injectors or the starter. When the engine is hot, it will crank real fast for the first 2 or 3 seconds, then it will die down and crank REAL slow, for about 3 more seconds and then fire up fine. Is that because of the injectors? I thought that all they did was inject too much fuel. That wouldn't effect the speed of cranking would it? I've never messed with tuning it out yet, but it's really getting on my nerves, so I need to fix it. Any ideas?