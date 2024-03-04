Location: Delran NJ

Fits: 79-93 5.0 Mustang



I am restoring my 93 back to factory stock.



This part has less than 2k miles on it and is as good as new.



What you get:

Canton Black Powdercoated Aluminum overflow bottle WITH non-sensor cap. The bottle has a sight tube on the one side to see the coolant level.



Mounting hardware isn't included; reuse your own or get better hardware.



** If you have a Mustang 5.0 with the cap that has the low coolant sensor attached to it, that WILL work with this overflow too.



This mounts in the same location as the stock factory overflow bottle and the same mounting hardware can be used.



The Canton is $219.00 new from LMR. The non-sensor cap is $14.99 from LMR.



PLEASE VIEW ALL ATTACHED IMAGES FOR CONDITION.

It has some very, very minor paint flakes as seen in the images. The actual Canton paint is really not a thick layer at all, in fact it’s nearly less than the thickness of a sheet of paper. These really can’t be seen all that much once the tank is installed because other engine bay items block the tank as seen in the prior images in first posting.



This could be easily touched up - or just strip all the paint off to have a bare aluminum coolant bottle.



$195.00 shipped, insured, and with tracking to the US 48.



I have a lot of references on Corral (been an active member there since site inception), SVTP, M6G, many other forums, and an eBay ID since 1998 with 100% feedback and over 1200+ positive ratings.