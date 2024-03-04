For Sale Original 1985-1986 Mustang "GT" side 1/4 moldings

Fits: 85-86 Mustang GT


Parts are used.

These are the genuine original 1985/1986 Ford Mustang “GT” rear 1/4 trim moldings.

The original adhesive has been removed from the back side of each piece.

Moldings are used and do show typical wear.

The dark gray outer surface is not cut anywhere, just has minor surface scuffs. The lighter insert gray is the original gray and has not ever been painted or stickered over.

PLEASE VIEW ALL ATTACHED IMAGES.

Sold as is.

$60.00 SHIPPED & insured via Priority Mail with tracking.

I have a lot of references on Corral (been an active member there since site inception), SVTP, M6G, many other forums, and an eBay ID since 1998 with 100% feedback and over 1200+ positive ratings.
 

