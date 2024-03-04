Cobra Jet NJ
Fits: S550 Mustang
Diode Dynamics red LED rear side markers.
The mounting clips on back are still intact. Housings and lenses don't have any cracks or damages. (see images)
The Passenger (RH) side has a single pixel out (this is indicated on the lens with a crayon that can be wiped off. I also highlighted this area in the below image too).
The Driver side (LH) has no issues.
Both light assemblies show normal wear from daily use.
$40.00 shipped to any of the US 48.
I have a lot of references on Corral (been an active member there since site inception), SVTP, M6G, many other forums, and an eBay ID since 1998 with 100% feedback and over 1200+ positive ratings.
PLEASE VIEW ALL ATTACHED IMAGES.
