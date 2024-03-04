For Sale S550 Diode Dynamics LED rear side markers

Cobra Jet NJ

New Member
Apr 19, 2002
18
0
1
NJ
#1
Location: Delran NJ
Fits: S550 Mustang

Diode Dynamics red LED rear side markers.

The mounting clips on back are still intact. Housings and lenses don't have any cracks or damages. (see images)

The Passenger (RH) side has a single pixel out (this is indicated on the lens with a crayon that can be wiped off. I also highlighted this area in the below image too).

The Driver side (LH) has no issues.

Both light assemblies show normal wear from daily use.

$40.00 shipped to any of the US 48.

I have a lot of references on Corral (been an active member there since site inception), SVTP, M6G, many other forums, and an eBay ID since 1998 with 100% feedback and over 1200+ positive ratings.

PLEASE VIEW ALL ATTACHED IMAGES.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_4957.jpeg
    IMG_4957.jpeg
    594.5 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_4958.jpeg
    IMG_4958.jpeg
    473.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4959.jpeg
    IMG_4959.jpeg
    402.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4960.jpeg
    IMG_4960.jpeg
    519.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4961.jpeg
    IMG_4961.jpeg
    450.9 KB · Views: 0

