Body swap on 17 GT convertible

Hey everybody, first time posting here with a question... I recently saw somebody change their body on their 2015 mustang to look like the 67 GT500 (Eleanor... Iykyk) so my questions are:
1) anybody know if it can be done on a convertible?
2) anybody know of companies that do it or is it not a thing?
Thanks and hopefully I get some positive responses!!!
