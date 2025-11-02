Body swap on 17 GT convertible

Mrklutch

New Member
Nov 1, 2025
Nashville, TN
Hey everybody, first time posting here with a question... I recently saw somebody change their body on their 2015 mustang to look like the 67 GT500 (Eleanor... Iykyk) so my questions are:
1) anybody know if it can be done on a convertible?
2) anybody know of companies that do it or is it not a thing?

Thanks and hopefully I get some positive responses!!!
 

