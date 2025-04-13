KNOCK WITH CLUTCH OUT

2001 Mustang GT, Laser Red



Me again. Thank you all for all of your responses. I feel like I can actually answer other Mustang owner's questions with what I have learned with your help.



You may remember my first post about repairing the manifold nipple that the coolant goes through on its way to the heater. One of you convinced me to change the intake manifold instead of doing a Mickey Mouse repair. So I bought the Performance Intake that several of you had recommended and the car....started!! But, coolant pooled underneath the manifold so the manufacturer sent me a new one, which was awesome. I got it yesterday soI haven't installed it yet.



But.....



When I had the engine running, but would not idle, as I let the clutch out while in neutral, it started knocking. Clutch back in, no knocking. BACKGROUND...the car had not been started for at least 7 years. Last time it was running, it ran fine, no problems. No engine problems, no transmission problems. No knocking.



Why was it sitting so long? Simple answer is jut. we didn't drive it and once the tag expired, it just sat. Until a couple months ago when my mechanically incline little brother visited and started tinkering with it....new fuel pump, new fuel tank to start with.



So does anybody have an opinion on the knocking after reading what I just wrote? Maybe it is from sitting so long and it will go away? I am NOT a transmission guy so I pray nobody tells me to get into it.



Also, if anybody knows where I can get some laser red parts I'd appreciate a number.



Thank you everybody....



Scott

Ocala, FL