Is the brake distribution valve mounted in the same place in all fox body years??
I need to purchase the correct new short lines that go from it to the Master Cylinder due to a ower booster change.
I " think" I can order the " V8 " booster lines in a newer ( my car is an 83) car if the distribution valve is the same one...
Changed from my pancake booster ( see in pic) to the longer smaller one , NOT a cobra booster.....
Thanks
I need to purchase the correct new short lines that go from it to the Master Cylinder due to a ower booster change.
I " think" I can order the " V8 " booster lines in a newer ( my car is an 83) car if the distribution valve is the same one...
Changed from my pancake booster ( see in pic) to the longer smaller one , NOT a cobra booster.....
Thanks