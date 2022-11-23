Brakes Brake distribution valve question

Is the brake distribution valve mounted in the same place in all fox body years??
I need to purchase the correct new short lines that go from it to the Master Cylinder due to a :power booster change.
I " think" I can order the " V8 " booster lines in a newer ( my car is an 83) car if the distribution valve is the same one...
Changed from my pancake booster ( see in pic) to the longer smaller one , NOT a cobra booster.....
Thanks
DSCF1044.JPG
 

#6
My new booster has pushed the Master cylinder forward so the brake lines are now way off...
This " new " booster comes out of a " newer " foxbody, so my thought here is calling a pre bent line place and seeing if I could get just the two lines from the distribution block to the MC for ' whatever year " this booster came from...
Hence my question " is the DB in the same place"?
Here are some pictures, Thanks for the help
DSCF1239.JPG
DSCF1240.JPG
DSCF1241.JPG
 
#7
I meant what what MC?

Because those fitting sizes all changes through the years. The PV is a combo of 3/8 and 7/16 flare, while post 87+ masters are metric.

I believe the MM kit you have highlighted is the correct one for your application, assuming you are running the 93 cobra MC. It will work with either the 87-93 booster or the 93 cobra/sn95 booster as they are the same front to back.
 
#8
Your booster and mc look very similar to the original ones on my 85 GT. My mc-to-pv lines are a curly-cue design, nothing like the ones you show with 90 & 180 degree bends.

I looked around on multiple sites (AmericanMuscle, CJPony, FoxResto, LMR, NAPA, NPD and RockAuto) and couldn't find any that are like mine. That seems odd to me.
 
#9
85GTStangGuy said:
Your booster and mc look very similar to the original ones on my 85 GT. My mc-to-pv lines are a curly-cue design, nothing like the ones you show with 90 & 180 degree bends.

I looked around on multiple sites (AmericanMuscle, CJPony, FoxResto, LMR, NAPA, NPD and RockAuto) and couldn't find any that are like mine. That seems odd to me.
Gotta buy it as part of a kit unfortunately.

www.sstubes.com

ZKT8301SS- 85-86 Ford Mustang, V8, Front Brake Line Kit; Stainless

Front Brake Line Kit For 85-86 Ford Mustang V8 Stainless. Our Front Brake Line Kits include your master cylinder lines and your lines going to your left and right front wheels. All lines come Pre-Bent and flared with the correct threaded fittings which reduces your install time tremendously. Our...
www.sstubes.com www.sstubes.com


And if you call up classic tube, they will make you just the two lines you need. You’ll need to call and ask however.

The curled lines are factory correct. Max Motorsports adapters are not that way.
 
#10
That is a rock auto MC for an 83.... This was ordered a long time ago before any thought of changing out the PB... LOL
I think sstubes is different than Classic..... But it looks like the 85-86 tubes are what I need...
Thanks for getting me in the right direction here... I didn't even think about any of it being Metric.....
85GTStangGuy said:
Your booster and mc look very similar to the original ones on my 85 GT. My mc-to-pv lines are a curly-cue design, nothing like the ones you show with 90 & 180 degree bends.

I looked around on multiple sites (AmericanMuscle, CJPony, FoxResto, LMR, NAPA, NPD and RockAuto) and couldn't find any that are like mine. That seems odd to me.
While these are new lines ( the two small ones) that came with the kit I purchased, they are exactly like the stock ones that came off of it when using the original Booster as shown in the #1 post here......
Just wanted to say these are correct apparently until Ford went to the booster I installed and went to the " curly Q design".
Although when I ordered this booster the parts houses showed this for a V8 car while the original one I had ( Pancake looking booster) was shown for 4 cylinder cars..... Just saying........
 
#11
Gonna OT my own post....
That dipstick look correct?? I have the feeling its the Explorer dipstick....
Any help here too?
 
#13
Definitely doesn't look 100% correct. The entire dipstick and tube assembly is sticking up too high. The tube is kinda angled wrong. And the handle loop is facing the wrong direction (looks rotated about 90 degrees or so).

And like Mustang5L5 said, it should be nutted down, to 2 header studs actually. Can't tell if it is or not. As a side note, the Ford accessory chrome dipstick only has 1 attachment point at the header.
 
#14
The bracket for this dipstick is not permanently attached to it... I modified it a bit to fit the headers better... Not shown in pic... I will go through my other dipsticks....
thanks again..
 
#15
The explorer dipstick is black plastic with yellow writing. It is also really long and would angle forward towards the PS pump. The tube is also black. That looks like a mustang dipstick just sitting up higher.

When I do headers for folks I'll bend the factory tube to fit. The factory mustang dipsticks were known to be incorrect. After an oil change I take a file and make my own full marks.
 
#16
So lets reopen this discussion....
Unable to buy just the " curly Q" lines from the dist block to the MC, unless I bought the entire kit.... I passed...
Had to redo my Rear end housing lines to upgrade to the 87 up " Dual Exhaust" brake lines and they came out pretty good with the Copper-Nickel " kit" I purchased from Prime, so I will bend my own.....
EDIT: I just reread my post again and 5L5 said Classic would do it so I will try them as I " think " it was SS tubes I spoke to...

I am trying to tie the brake lines up and bleed the system, I noticed my distribution block was plugged with shmooz so I removed it to clean it..
Looks like I should disassemble it to do this, but I want to make sure I have a back up plan.. I have a rebuild kit ( new seals and O rings) but it always seems that people who try this have problems??????
No EXACT new ones available ( # EOZC-2B328-AA) looks like for 79-86 cars...
But this one ( attached pic) fits a 70-73, and from what I can see its EXACTLY what I have, and this is for a Disc/Drum brake set up????
Would this work???
Thanks for any help here......
1697737570885.png
 
