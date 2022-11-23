85GTStangGuy said: Your booster and mc look very similar to the original ones on my 85 GT. My mc-to-pv lines are a curly-cue design, nothing like the ones you show with 90 & 180 degree bends.



I looked around on multiple sites (AmericanMuscle, CJPony, FoxResto, LMR, NAPA, NPD and RockAuto) and couldn't find any that are like mine. That seems odd to me.

That is a rock auto MC for an 83.... This was ordered a long time ago before any thought of changing out the PB... LOLI think sstubes is different than Classic..... But it looks like the 85-86 tubes are what I need...Thanks for getting me in the right direction here... I didn't even think about any of it being Metric.....While these are new lines ( the two small ones) that came with the kit I purchased, they are exactly like the stock ones that came off of it when using the original Booster as shown in the #1 post here......Just wanted to say these are correct apparently until Ford went to the booster I installed and went to the " curly Q design".Although when I ordered this booster the parts houses showed this for a V8 car while the original one I had ( Pancake looking booster) was shown for 4 cylinder cars..... Just saying........