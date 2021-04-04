As far as I know, the only difference is the line that runs from the firewall union on the pass side to the rear. The routing is different to account for the 5.0's exhaust. The 2.3's rear also has the flex line in a different position than the 5.0. That means if you install the 5.0 line to the back of the car, you need to install the mount for the flex line, as well as replace the lines on the axle to reposition the connection point.



Which line do you need to replace? On the axle? If so, they are different