Any V8 swap guys know if the brake lines/kits for a 5.0L fit a 2.3L? I've done some searching but can't find much. Also can't find many places that sell brake lines for a 2.3.
I know they were routed differently on a 5.0 to accommodate dual exhaust but I'm not sure if there are any other differences; or if putting a kit for a 5.0L on will cause some other routing issue on a 2.3L.
I'm finally getting around to fixing the car up, yesterday was a good day and then I blew a rear brake line backing out of the garage!
 

I am pretty sure the lines themselves are the same (no need for size differences). The routing differences, if any, will be inconsequential.

Do you have issues with your current lines?
 
As far as I know, the only difference is the line that runs from the firewall union on the pass side to the rear. The routing is different to account for the 5.0's exhaust. The 2.3's rear also has the flex line in a different position than the 5.0. That means if you install the 5.0 line to the back of the car, you need to install the mount for the flex line, as well as replace the lines on the axle to reposition the connection point.

Which line do you need to replace? On the axle? If so, they are different
 
As far as I know, the only difference is the line that runs from the firewall union on the pass side to the rear. The routing is different to account for the 5.0's exhaust. The 2.3's rear also has the flex line in a different position than the 5.0. That means if you install the 5.0 line to the back of the car, you need to install the mount for the flex line, as well as replace the lines on the axle to reposition the connection point.

Which line do you need to replace? On the axle? If so, they are different
It was dripping in front of the axle on the passenger side. I haven't gotten it up in the air to slide under and see just where it is leaking from yet.
What I had found searching the internet is in line with what you said regarding the passenger side being slightly different due to the exhaust.
Thank you for your input!
 
Well I'm a bit late on an update and guilty of bringing a thread back from the dead but I was able to get a new line installed with some minor adjustment and got the car inspected in Oct. 2021, the first time since 2013. It was the line running to the rear (along right side of car) from just behind the right side front strut tower.
Put less than a few hundred miles on it in '22 but it was a good feeling to have it road worthy.
Thanks for the comments and help!
 
