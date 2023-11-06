Brake / Radiator Leak

New Member
Sep 26, 2020
My 2006 Mustang GT has a small leak in the radiator and brake. Against my better judgement, and because I was in a pinch, I had my oil changed at Jiffy Lube (never again) and a few days after that I noticed the "Low Brake Fluid" light come on and put brake fluid in. I noticed fluid once on the right rear wheel.
About a month ago I saw that my temperature gauge was in hot. When I opened the radiator I saw that it was dry. I have to put radiator fluid in it about once a week. I don't notice any leaks on the ground.
Lastly, when I had my tires replaced, the mechanic said that the car "hiccups" when it is in gear (it's a 5 speed) if I don't give it enough gas. He said that either the fuel pump or the catalytic converter would probably need to be replaced.
Any thoughts?
Thanks, as always.
 

