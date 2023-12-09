180 Thermostat and new coolant leak

Hey, all. Appreciate any thoughts/direction. Picked up an ‘89 GT vert, 5speed. Replaced radiator with Fluidyne FHP30-93MU, thermostat with Mr. Gasket 180deg 4364, new Hayden HD fan clutch, new Dorman fan, new Gates 31523 16lb cap, all new Continental hoses (5014 kit). Stock temp gauge not currently working. Heater core is bypassed.



Since the new parts, new lower radiator hose is leaking at the water pump. Confirmed it’s not the weep hole on water pump-definitely hose. Loosened hose, rotated a bit, retightened, tried again. Cap off, let idle for a while, dry at first, then leak a few minutes in.



Drained, removed lower hose, found some imperfections in ID of new Continental hose. Thoroughly cleaned water pump and found nothing of concern. Pump neck is very clean, but hit with fine sand paper. Installed another new hose. Inspected it thoroughly before installing.



Started car and no leaks for first five minutes, then leak at same location. Left cap open and didn’t notice circulation.



I failed to check new thermostat before installing. Could it be stuck closed, then causing excessive coolant pressure and inevitably the leak? How long would the car need to idle with this setup before the thermostat would open?