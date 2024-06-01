Fox Bucks like a Bronco instead of running like a Mustang

So I have an 88 LX mustang. I bought it last year and have been fighting to get it running properly from day 1. I have learned a lot. The previous owner did a ton of mods to the car. Great guy, fairly meticulous with his work. Car has gt 40 heads,B cam, bbk CAI, headers ect. Pretty much every bolt on mod you can do. Car ran rough when I bought it so I tracked down some issues. There were some vacuum lines that needed to be closed off, I had to buy an EGR simulator, relocate ACT, did time and idle reset, changed fuel filter…and got it running like a dream….for 1 day. The car now acts like it is possessed. It will idle perfect but when I go to drive it, the rpm’s spike and the cars lurches hard. Not safe to drive at all. I bought a code reader and the only code it’s really giving me is 95o which is the fuel system relay. A friend had suggested that the sock on the fuel sending unit may be full of debris and could cause issues but fuel pressure gauge at idle is reading 40psi. I love this car. It’s loud and obnoxious, it’s a Mustang! Any advice would be greatly appreciated.
 

