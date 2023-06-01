Building a custom box instead of seat delete?

May 31, 2023
Not sure if it's been done before, but I have an 03 v6 convertible that's got a mystery leak when it rains. I've tried flex sealing the hole I found but still, when it rains it leaks right into my driver's side speaker enclosure. I was lucky enough to buy a car with the somewhat coveted Mach 460. I made the decision in March to yank the backseat because the leaks been there for a while, long enough that there's mold in the foam underneath the bottom portion.

Has anyone built a custom box where the backseat would go and migrated the subs/tweeters over to that? How difficult would that be?
 

