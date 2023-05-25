Swhitney
I have a question about the bump steer kit I recently installed. As far as I know, the kit requires the system to be aligned in a straight manner, meeting the spindle at a 90-degree angle. However, it appears that I've run out of adjustment space, preventing me from lowering the system any further to achieve perpendicular alignment. Apart from raising the entire front of the car, do you have any suggestions to improve this situation? Alternatively, should I not be concerned about it?
Thank you,
Sean
