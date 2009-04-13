Can a distributor REALLY be one tooth off? lets discuss this...

99FiveOh
10 Year Member
-
- May 20, 2006
-
- 2,050
-
- 19
-
- 99
I see it all the time here and other forums. "I stabbed my dizzy, car runs like crap...."
Then someone says something to this effect:
"Your dizzy is one tooth off, pull it out and restab it in the correct position."
Now, even if you restab it with the rotor pointing in a total opposite direction, you could, in theory, turn the dizzy all the way around and find your timing again.
No matter where the rotor is pointing, you can ALWAYS line it back up. Now, is it one tooth off in relation to the original position? Yes, it can be. Most dizzy's have a little notch on the bottom that lines up with a notch in the block. If you want those notches to line up again then you must get it right on the money.
However, if you don't get the notches lined back up and it IS timed correctly via timing light, it will the EXACTLY the same as it was before, and this will NOT cause the engine to run any worse than if those little "notches" did line up.
This is one of my pieves when I see that kind of advice given about being a tooth off
What are you guys' thoughts on this?
Then someone says something to this effect:
"Your dizzy is one tooth off, pull it out and restab it in the correct position."
Now, even if you restab it with the rotor pointing in a total opposite direction, you could, in theory, turn the dizzy all the way around and find your timing again.
No matter where the rotor is pointing, you can ALWAYS line it back up. Now, is it one tooth off in relation to the original position? Yes, it can be. Most dizzy's have a little notch on the bottom that lines up with a notch in the block. If you want those notches to line up again then you must get it right on the money.
However, if you don't get the notches lined back up and it IS timed correctly via timing light, it will the EXACTLY the same as it was before, and this will NOT cause the engine to run any worse than if those little "notches" did line up.
This is one of my pieves when I see that kind of advice given about being a tooth off
What are you guys' thoughts on this?