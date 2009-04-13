Can a distributor REALLY be one tooth off? lets discuss this...

I think 1 tooth off is about all that you may have adjustment for in turning the Dizzy to get it to run.Like Grady said "In the real world ... You can't always get it to work if the dizzy is one or two teeth off in one direction or the other. You got plug wires that won't stretch or something that gets in the way of twisting the dizzy enough to be in time then it won't be even turning both ways."I agree with his statement.If you get it retarded then have to turn it to advance it to get it to run you might not have enough adjustment left to advance it more to say 12 or 14 if you wanted to.Anyway I think what people mean after looking at the start of the thread is that they take it out and when they put it back in it runs bad....so people tell them they are off a tooth. Pull it back out and get it right and it will run o.k. which is true.Why wouldn't you want it back in the original spot how it was installed from the factory?It's not hard to put it in right.