Very Hard to Start/High Idle

T

TheCyborgSlayer

Member
Dec 4, 2023
4
1
13
Louisiana
#1
I’m trying to run down the last issue I’m having so I can drive my car for the very first time.

It is very hard to start. It turns over fine, but I have to try for a minute or more before it eventually catches and runs. Once it’s running it runs smooth as butter, but the idle never falls down below 2200.

So far I tested the TPS and I get .92v at idle, as I open the throttle is smoothly increases to 4.8v at WOT.

I replaced the MAF and IAC with brand new OEM parts and the problem remains.

What else can cause this problem? EGR? I feel I’ve been able to rule out the usual suspects. I’m ready to finally drive this thing so hoping you guys can help me figure it out!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
2001 Mustang GT - Rough start, rough idle for a few seconds, shuts off and no start after.
Replies
3
Views
279
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Yel2002GTAuto
Y
0
Dangerous High RPM at stop/ RPM Jump when switching to Neutral then dies.
Replies
1
Views
258
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Yel2002GTAuto
Y
I
mspnp2 high idle on start
Replies
5
Views
723
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Immaculate Savage
I
Mr.Kelley
Engine Help hard/no start runs rough.
Replies
25
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
D
fuel pressure & juice to injectors, but no start
Replies
1
Views
281
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
dochawk
D
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu