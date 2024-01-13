Very Hard to Start/High Idle

I’m trying to run down the last issue I’m having so I can drive my car for the very first time.



It is very hard to start. It turns over fine, but I have to try for a minute or more before it eventually catches and runs. Once it’s running it runs smooth as butter, but the idle never falls down below 2200.



So far I tested the TPS and I get .92v at idle, as I open the throttle is smoothly increases to 4.8v at WOT.



I replaced the MAF and IAC with brand new OEM parts and the problem remains.



What else can cause this problem? EGR? I feel I’ve been able to rule out the usual suspects. I’m ready to finally drive this thing so hoping you guys can help me figure it out!