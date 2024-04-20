Suspension Caster Camber Main Plate Replacement

B

bleedinggreen

5 Year Member
Aug 13, 2018
33
7
18
Humble, TX
#1
I went to install my new caster camber plates last night and I noticed that the coating is damaged on one of the main plates. I really want to get the front suspension done this weekend instead of waiting on a replacement. Will I be able to replace the main plate later this week without having to pull everything back apart? I’m thinking that if I support the control arm and compress the strut by hand, I should be able to replace the main plate without completely removing the strut. Does that make sense or am I missing something?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

2
Suspension SetUp
Replies
50
Views
4K
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
23Newb
2
B
Maximum Motorsports Caster Plates on 98 Cobra
Replies
5
Views
2K
SVT Tech Forum
PSKSAM2
P
A
For Sale 2007 Foose Stallion for sale / Destin FL / $14,500
Replies
0
Views
804
S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14)
arouchal
A
70mstang
1969, 1970 mustang heater box repair/replace instructions (no AC)
Replies
0
Views
2K
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
70mstang
70mstang
MMccPerformance
98 GT PI Swapped Engine Fires, Dies Immediately NOT PATS
Replies
3
Views
820
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Yel2002GTAuto
Y
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu