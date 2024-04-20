bleedinggreen
5 Year Member
Aug 13, 2018
- 33
- 7
- 18
I went to install my new caster camber plates last night and I noticed that the coating is damaged on one of the main plates. I really want to get the front suspension done this weekend instead of waiting on a replacement. Will I be able to replace the main plate later this week without having to pull everything back apart? I’m thinking that if I support the control arm and compress the strut by hand, I should be able to replace the main plate without completely removing the strut. Does that make sense or am I missing something?