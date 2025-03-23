CFI to carb conversion question

I have an 86 3.8 CFI/auto and am sick of the CFI. This car only has 98,000kms (55-60,000 miles?) so I was trying to keep it original or original looking. (that's why I'm not dropping in a 5.0 or 5.8)



So, plan is, pull the CFI and bolt on a 1.08 or 1.21 2bbl carb. I am planning on connecting the two fuel lines together to run all the fuel back to the tank and tap into that for a couple psi of fuel pressure. Block of metal with the two different threads in it to bolt the fuel lines to, then have another port I can add a regulator and gauge and then run the line to the carb.



My question is, has anybody ever done it this way? Any idea where I could get a block to connect the fuel lines to or will this be all on my own. Searched everywhere on here and while I did see some CFI conversions, they are all 5.0 for one and two, they pull the intake off and add a carbed intake and carb...that's simple but not what I want to do. I'll use the original air filter housing as well.



Depending on how this goes, I might add a 3.8 supercharger from a pontiac and a 4bbl, but this is not a hotrod, it's a cruiser. (antique plates)



Anyone know what the thread pitch and size is for the two fuel lines?

Thanks