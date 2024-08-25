Charcoal canister question

Took the car out again today for a nice drive with my daughter. Noticed just as I did after the last drive I took, was a significant fuel smell. After popping the hood and doing a little investigating, it seems the smell is very strong on the front passenger side, strongest right at the charcoal canister. I'm assuming as it's the original unit, it's just given up and no longer controlling any fuel vapors.



Seems like a pretty straight install, just see two lines coming out of the top that look like they would just pull off. To anyone who has done this job, is there anything I should know or is it really as straightforward as it looks?