Charcoal canister question

Took the car out again today for a nice drive with my daughter. Noticed just as I did after the last drive I took, was a significant fuel smell. After popping the hood and doing a little investigating, it seems the smell is very strong on the front passenger side, strongest right at the charcoal canister. I'm assuming as it's the original unit, it's just given up and no longer controlling any fuel vapors.

Seems like a pretty straight install, just see two lines coming out of the top that look like they would just pull off. To anyone who has done this job, is there anything I should know or is it really as straightforward as it looks?
 
Wait, not so fast. The canister may be fine, you might have:
1. A failed vapor canister evacuation valve
2. A disconnected or damaged set of vacuum hoses, connected to 1. and the canister
3. Unlikely, but a bad ECU that is not signaling the value to open, etc, etc.

You can at least check 1 and 2 before you buy a new canister. To check the valve, disconnect the hose from the valve to the canister, unplug the connector for the harness, and give it 12v to see if it opens. You should be able to feel a mechanical click if you touch it. Checking vacuum lines are self explaining. Good luck.
 
The canisters do somewhat have a lifespan, but the way the system works is designed ot purge the vapors from the charcoal and extend that lifespan.

1724769909858.webp


Good diagram of a similar canister. Your line from the tank plumbs right into the charcoal, which absorbs the fuel vapors and saturates. When it oversaturates, you will smell fuel vapors.

When the purge valve opens, it draws in fresh air from the dust caps, through the charcoal and pulls out all the vapors. SO if this purge isn't happening for some reason (solenoid dead, line broken, etc) then the charcoal will oversaturate and begin to smell.
 
Mine on my 90 GT was overly fuel saturated and the purge solenoid was clogged.
I cleared the solenoid blockage and as I’m too cheap I opened the canister removed all the carbon pellets and placed them in an old toaster at ~300 degrees until all the fuel got evaporated, filled the canister with the re-activated pellets and sealed the canister with epoxy…. No more stinky fuel vapors! I can say it was a success and was so easy. Best of luck
 
You're probably lucky using a toaster to dry out those pellets, I cooked a pan full over a burn barrel once. Made a neat colorful flame over top of those pellets.
Could have been some personal consumption of different chemicals involved but I don't remember that part :)
 
That charcoal is reusable although heating them degrades them, our scrubbers (as the containers were called in my old job long time ago) just had ambient air blowing through them, just kinda dissipated the fumes to atmosphere.
 
Hey guys. Quick question. Getting ready to pull the canister today. There appears to be what looks like one small bolt at the top, left side of you are looking straight down at it from the front of the car, which appears to be all that holds it in?
 
