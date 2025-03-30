Canister inside passenger fender

Livelife791
Hello there everyone! I have a 1993 cobra I bought and the converted to a turbo car and now it’s back to a vortech supercharged car. There are a couple of things that have me stumped.
1. A white wire with a pink stripe is hanging down by the crankshaft pulling. It runs up into the fender and then I lose it from there. I have no clue on this one.
2. There is a canister in the passenger fender that has what looks like electrical tape wrapped all around it. I have also no clue on this one.
It’s been a mystery and I’m just trying to get this beast back in the road. The old owner disappeared after I bought it so I have zero help there.
Here are a few pictures. Any help would be greatly appreciated
