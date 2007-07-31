charcoal canister removal?

Hizzle
Alright, I relocated my alternator down low due to installing an electric waterpump and needing to reroute again. The problem is, it wants to occupy the same space as the charcoal canister. The alternator pretty much needs to sit right there for belt clearance issues with other things. One hose goes to the fuel tank (I think) and where the heck does this other one go? It looks like it has a solenoid attatched to the line with a couple of wires coming out of it. Is this something I can disconnect? I have the emissions equipment pulled except for EGR so if it's part of this, can I just cap the line? Also, is there an alternative for hooking up the fuel vent line?