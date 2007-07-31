charcoal canister removal?

Alright, I relocated my alternator down low due to installing an electric waterpump and needing to reroute again. The problem is, it wants to occupy the same space as the charcoal canister. The alternator pretty much needs to sit right there for belt clearance issues with other things. One hose goes to the fuel tank (I think) and where the heck does this other one go? It looks like it has a solenoid attatched to the line with a couple of wires coming out of it. Is this something I can disconnect? I have the emissions equipment pulled except for EGR so if it's part of this, can I just cap the line? Also, is there an alternative for hooking up the fuel vent line?
 

If you already have all the emmissions pulled off it isn't doing anything anyway. Pull off the canister and vacuum lines and plug them, pull the solenoid ( I assume you mean the one with the vacuum line that goes under the front of the intake) and plug the line. Leave the EGR plugged in. And your all set.
 
it's this guy here, the vacuum line does run under the intake. If these wires are disconnected, is it gonna give me any codes or do nothing? Thanks

100_6848.webp
 

What exactly activates that solenoid? Is it part of the EGR system or what?

Mine looks beat to hell and probably doesn't work. I'm "guessing" that it's why I get pressure relief when I pull the gas cap off. :shrug:
 
If you remove it, your gas tank will vent into the air and the car (and surrounding area) will smell like gas. Basically it uses vacuum to vent the tank vapors into the intake.

There is obviously no performance gain to be had by removing it, you would be better off just moving the cannister out of the way and relocate it.
 
Fett said:
If you remove it, your gas tank will vent into the air and the car (and surrounding area) will smell like gas. Basically it uses vacuum to vent the tank vapors into the intake.

There is obviously no performance gain to be had by removing it, you would be better off just moving the cannister out of the way and relocate it.
Thanks, So that line in the picture is to provide vacuum to vent the gas tank? I was counting on any performance gain but if I don't need it or if it's part of the emissions that I already pulled of, I was going to yank it.
 
Plug the line going to the manifold at the manifold with a vacuum cap. Cut the other line under the car. I chose the cut it where it passes behind the inner fenderwell so it could not be seen. Leave this line open as your vent for the tank. Unplug the canister valve and throw it away.

Just to clarify how this does actually function: Once the car is warmed up, the computer will open and close this valve FREQUENTLY to vent the tank. It only opens at part throttle conditions (1/4 to 3/4 I'd say). It's almost bizarre how fast the computer opens and closes the thing. I know b/c I tried to keep mine and mounted it in the inner fenderwell - right against the inner rail. It made a ton of noise opening and closing under part throttle. It was ridiculous.

Also, I park in an attached garage and never smell gas.
 
