charcoal canister removal?

Plug the line going to the manifold at the manifold with a vacuum cap. Cut the other line under the car. I chose the cut it where it passes behind the inner fenderwell so it could not be seen. Leave this line open as your vent for the tank. Unplug the canister valve and throw it away.



Just to clarify how this does actually function: Once the car is warmed up, the computer will open and close this valve FREQUENTLY to vent the tank. It only opens at part throttle conditions (1/4 to 3/4 I'd say). It's almost bizarre how fast the computer opens and closes the thing. I know b/c I tried to keep mine and mounted it in the inner fenderwell - right against the inner rail. It made a ton of noise opening and closing under part throttle. It was ridiculous.



Also, I park in an attached garage and never smell gas.