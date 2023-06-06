Chasing a vibration. Help!

I have been chasing a vibration noise since I bought my 2005 Roush. It sounds like it is coming from the left rear high up. I thought I had found it 3 times. First time I found the left quarter panel louver to be loose when tapping on it. Took it off and went for a drive only to have the vibration show up again after a few miles. Second was the cover over the center light in the trunk. I removed it and at first no more vibration but it returned again after a few miles. Lastly I found that if i rapped on the inside plastic trim on the inside of the quarter window it would vibrate. So I shoved some closed cell rubber between the plastc trim and the glass and again it seemed to help at first only to return after a few miles.

So I have determined it is happening once the car gets up to operating temp and is probably related to the exhaust. It does appear to be high up on the drivers side and in the area of the trunk lid. I have hit the exahust with a rubber mallet and have not been able to recreate the sound although not when the car was hot. It seems to be most prevailant at around 2000 rpm but also happens when letting the clutch out from a dead stop as the rpms drop.

Please help if you have any ideas.