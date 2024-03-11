2004 GT 4.6 single overhead cam. Gauge cluster stopped working I pulled the fuses for the cluster #5 and #21. They are ok. I put them back in and started the engine and the gauges worked. Thought maybe the pins were losing contact. Drove the car and in about 1/4 mile the gauges shut off again. Then the engine (after a few feet) started missing. Got back to the house and watched the gauges. They would flicker and for a second the engine cleared up and then gauges would flicker off and the engine miss returned. I have had the car for three years and this is the first time for this problem. No engine light I have a code tester but haven't checked that out yet, I will clean out the garage and put it in the garage and check for codes. Later run out of time so will do that tomorrow afternoon. Thanks for any help. I wonder if I could have a bad ground. Don’t know were they are.