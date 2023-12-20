no power to fuel pump

hello, i have a 2003 mustang gt manual 170k miles. i was driving and down shifted and the car acted like it ran out of gas. i was pretty low on gas (headed to gas station). the car turned back on and as soon as i put it into gear it died again. i went and put probably around 2 gallons in the car and it started and died again after driving a quarter mile or so. i towed it home and put a few more gallons of gas in. now the car just cranks no start. i do not hear fuel pump prime. i replaced the pump and filter since the car did sit for some years before i purchased it. i am not getting any power to fuel pump. or fpdm & also inertia switch. i put a new ccrm from the local junkyard and did end up getting 3v to the inertia switch after i did that but now im getting 0 again.

any help would be appreciated