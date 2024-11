Customer Appreciation Day 2024 was one for the books! This is always one of our favorite events because of the sheer number of awesome Mustangs and incredible enthusiasts that attend. Thank you to everyone who was able to attend, we wouldn't be able to do what we love without your support!Follow along as we walk you through the show and give you the inside scoop on some of our favorite Mustangs from the event!If you weren't able to make it to Hershey, PA for CAD 2024, check out the other events we'll be at here: https://www.cjponyparts.com/events?...typeevent-ytid5_A7Tc4sEyk?si=REfqP8bOQcfH70pM Never been to a car show before? Here are some important tips to keep in mind: https://www.cjponyparts.com/resourc...eresource-ytid5_A7Tc4sEyk?si=REfqP8bOQcfH70pM Intro: 0:00Derek's Fox Body: 1:02John's GT350R: 3:08Sammi's S650: 4:59Pam's '73 Mustang Vert: 6:27Outro: 7:44Music provided by: