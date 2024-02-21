Fox Cleaning door latches?

Good evening everyone!

So our convertible door latches are nasty dirty. I currently have the door panels off because I'm replacing the window guide rod bushings.

I've thought about removing them, cleaning them up and putting some white lithium grease on the latch area.

What could I use to clean? WD40 or brake cleaner?

Is this a simple task to remove? I see 3 bolts and guessing I need to disconnect door handle rod that's connected to the latch

Thanks again
 

