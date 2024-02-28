Engine Clearance Issues Between Main Cap and Oil Pump in 347 Stroker Engine, Previous Pump Damage

S

Swhitney

Active Member
Feb 11, 2019
175
7
28
Oregon City
#1
I've encountered a challenge with my 347 stroker engine's oil pump, as there is minimal clearance between the main cap and the pump. Initially, I attributed it to the high-volume pump being thicker, but even the original pump faces the same issue. To add to the concern, the main cap hit the old oil pump, causing it to snap in half. I am certain that this would happen again if I were to put it back together. I'm curious to know how others are handling this situation, especially when the main girdle is installed.

IMG_2421.JPG
 

